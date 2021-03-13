Pandemic sees a different year of engagement season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - COVID-19 has led to the cancellation or postponement of many large gatherings in the last year - including weddings. But that’s no longer stopping people from putting a ring on it.

This weekend was Ring Fest at Rochester’s Lasker Jewelers - an engagement and wedding band event for newly engaged couples.

The nationwide pandemic led to many engagements and wedding postponement in 2020.

Nicole Lasker, President of Lasker Jewelers, says this led to less ring purchases last year.

On top of that, she says construction in Peace Plaza slowed business down.

However the 2021 engagement season is turning around.

Lasker says in the first quarter of this year, engagement ring sales have been up.

The store has received lots of calls for events, bringing in extra merchandise and more selection. Many young couples are filled with excitement and relief.

"Last year you couldn't plan anything - you didn't know if you could have three people at your wedding - so there's a lot of relief in young couples, we're going to be able to have our grandparents at our wedding,” Lasker explains.

She tells KIMT the store is expecting a busy spring.

“It just feels a little more normal. You know the past year has not been normal and it's starting to feel more normal - so we're thankful for that."

Beginning Monday Governor Walz is lifting some restrictions including those impacting wedding ceremonies and celebrations.

There will no longer be occupancy limits on ceremonies, but social distancing and masks are still a must.

Newlyweds can host receptions at half capacity - no more than 250 people.