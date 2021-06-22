Pandemic rescue funds coming to airports in North Iowa and SE Minnesota

WASHINGTON, DC – The Rochester International Airport will get $2,635,440 in pandemic relief funding.

The money is part of $8 billion in grants for U.S. airports included in the American Recuse Plan Act of 2021.

“The Airport Rescue Grants keep workers employed and help the aviation sector recover as more Americans get vaccinated and begin traveling again,” says U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “These grants are part of the Administration’s commitment to build back a better and safer transportation system throughout our country.”

$32,000 grants have also been awarded to airports in Algona, Charles City, Decorah, Forest City, and Hampton in Iowa and Albert Lea, Austin, Dodge Center, Owatonna, Preston, and Rushford.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says the money will help keep people safe and employed by reimbursing operational expenses, debt service payments, and costs related to combating the spread of pathogens at the airport. Airports can also use the money to provide rent relief to in-terminal retail and concession companies.

“The FAA is committed to working with the aviation industry as it recovers from the impacts of the pandemic,” says FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. “These airport rescue grants provide needed support to our nation’s airports as we recover from the pandemic’s impacts.”