Pandemic relief payment for those who have aged out of Iowa's foster care system

MASON CITY, Iowa - Striking it out on your own may seem intimidating. But for those who are aging out of the foster care system, that worry may be amplified.

To help ease these concerns, the Iowa Department of Human Services, YSS and the Iowa Aftercare Services Network (IASN) are partnering on a one time $750 pandemic relief payment. To qualify, you must be between the ages of 18-27, a resident of Iowa or aged out of Iowa's foster care system, and have prior involvement in child welfare or juvenile justice system.

Mary Grouette is a self-sufficiency advocate with YSS, helping those in need find a job and housing. She says the payment can help with the basics.

"This will help them hopefully to either catch up on bills or get ahead on rent if they needed to, or some bills they couldn't get taken care of in the last year, year and a half."

She believes the program is needed and will have a lot of interest.

"I think there's probably going to be quite a few that will apply. And the more the word that gets out there for those young people, I think there's going to be quite a few that will apply."

To apply for the program, and for full details, click here. Applications are being accepted through September 30. It may take up to four weeks for either a direct deposit or check to arrive.