Pandemic relief money going to 57 small businesses in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – 57 businesses will receive money in the second round of funding by the Olmsted County Small Business Relief Grant Program.
Federal pandemic relief funds support the program in helping small businesses physically located in Olmsted County that can demonstrate financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, specifically a 15% decrease in net profit or greater. Priority is given to businesses:
- Directly impacted by Governor Walz’s Executive Orders to close.
- That employ six or fewer people.
- That are majority owned by military veterans, women, and/or ethnic or racial minorities.
- That have not received funding from other government sources.
Grants have been awarded to:
Adler's Travel Agency, Inc.: $15,000
AMSHOTEL, LLC (Rochester Inn): $15,000
Arnold Athletics LLC (CrossFit Detour): $15,000
Broadway Hotel Group LLC (Hampton Inn Rochester South): $15,000
Broadway Laundromat of Rochester, LLC (Broadway Laundromat): $5,051.50
Bursch Travel Agency, Inc.: $15,000
Chelsea A Van Tassel: $4,927.50
David Twernbold (DBA Country Café): $15,000
Dokken Properties LLC: $8,581
Early Advantage Developmental Child Care Center LLC: $15,000
Emperius, LLC (MedCity Consulting): $3,400.50
Escape Challenge, LLC: $9,650
EXP ROCH LLC (Express Employment Professionals): $8,940
Finbrew LLC (Little Thistle Brewing Company): $13,186.50
FTL Systems Inc.: $6,516
Gallery on First: $15,000
Gamehawks, LLC (Games by James): $15,000
Glenns Motorcoach Tours Inc: $15,000
GURFF Corporation (Good Feet Store): $7,108.50
Hair Studio 52 and Day Spa, Inc.: $15,000
Hanny's Inc. (Hanny's Men's Wear): $15,000
Image of Rochester, Inc: $15,000
Joe's Auto Care Inc (Joe's Auto and Tire): $15,000
Kuehn Rental LLC: $15,000
Malaika Massage Therapy, LLC: $4,551
Mattan’s Grilled Philly Steak Subs (Almis Coffee Shop): $3,353.50
Med City Beat: $1,785.50
Med City Lodging Group, LLC (Comfort Suites): $15,000
MenSalon LLC: $15,000
Mestads Enterprises (Mestads Bridal & Formalwear): $15,000
Midwest Signtech of Rochester, LLC.: $15,000
MLT Group LLC (MLT Group): $10,989.50
Murphy & Teal, Inc. (Kathy's Pub): $4,798.50
Partner Up Promotions, LLC (Bounce World): $15,000
Peach Perfect LLC (Orangetheory Fitness): $15,000
Podein's Power Equipment INC: $15,000
Powers Catering (Rochester International Event Center): $15,000
Quality Kid Care Center Inc.: $4,832
Quality Life Chiropractic & Massage, P.A.: $15,000
RDahlstrom, Inc. (Hers): $15,000
Remjoy Special Transportation Services LLC: $15,000
Resilience Impact LLC: $15,000
Rochester Fire Extinguisher Company LLC: $5,772
Salem Glen Vineyard and Winery: $15,000
Salon Nouvo Inc: $15,000
Salt and Pepper Photography: $4,474
Schmidt Goodman Office Products, Inc: $15,000
Schmitt's Stride Rite, LLC: $12,584
Sixth & Crescent (Saladworks): $8,963
Strategic Investors, LLC (The UPS Store 5947): $15,000
Tangerine at Wildflowers Inc.: $15,000
Teas Design Inc: $15,000
The Gallery of Rochester, Inc. (tips n toes): $15,000
Total Restaurant Supply Inc: $15,000
Uptown Pilates LLC: $6,348.50
Vivian Lark: $2,118
Wabi Sabi Express LLC: $7,917
WellSpring Acupuncture Clinic, INC: $1,309.50
Whistle Binkies, LLC (Whistle Binkies Olde World Pub): $15,000
The Olmsted County Small Business Relief Grant Program has now awarded $3.886 million to 251 small businesses.