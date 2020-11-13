Pandemic relief money going to 57 small businesses in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – 57 businesses will receive money in the second round of funding by the Olmsted County Small Business Relief Grant Program.

Federal pandemic relief funds support the program in helping small businesses physically located in Olmsted County that can demonstrate financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, specifically a 15% decrease in net profit or greater. Priority is given to businesses:

- Directly impacted by Governor Walz’s Executive Orders to close.

- That employ six or fewer people.

- That are majority owned by military veterans, women, and/or ethnic or racial minorities.

- That have not received funding from other government sources.

Grants have been awarded to:

Adler's Travel Agency, Inc.: $15,000

AMSHOTEL, LLC (Rochester Inn): $15,000

Arnold Athletics LLC (CrossFit Detour): $15,000

Broadway Hotel Group LLC (Hampton Inn Rochester South): $15,000

Broadway Laundromat of Rochester, LLC (Broadway Laundromat): $5,051.50

Bursch Travel Agency, Inc.: $15,000

Chelsea A Van Tassel: $4,927.50

David Twernbold (DBA Country Café): $15,000

Dokken Properties LLC: $8,581

Early Advantage Developmental Child Care Center LLC: $15,000

Emperius, LLC (MedCity Consulting): $3,400.50

Escape Challenge, LLC: $9,650

EXP ROCH LLC (Express Employment Professionals): $8,940

Finbrew LLC (Little Thistle Brewing Company): $13,186.50

FTL Systems Inc.: $6,516

Gallery on First: $15,000

Gamehawks, LLC (Games by James): $15,000

Glenns Motorcoach Tours Inc: $15,000

GURFF Corporation (Good Feet Store): $7,108.50

Hair Studio 52 and Day Spa, Inc.: $15,000

Hanny's Inc. (Hanny's Men's Wear): $15,000

Image of Rochester, Inc: $15,000

Joe's Auto Care Inc (Joe's Auto and Tire): $15,000

Kuehn Rental LLC: $15,000

Malaika Massage Therapy, LLC: $4,551

Mattan’s Grilled Philly Steak Subs (Almis Coffee Shop): $3,353.50

Med City Beat: $1,785.50

Med City Lodging Group, LLC (Comfort Suites): $15,000

MenSalon LLC: $15,000

Mestads Enterprises (Mestads Bridal & Formalwear): $15,000

Midwest Signtech of Rochester, LLC.: $15,000

MLT Group LLC (MLT Group): $10,989.50

Murphy & Teal, Inc. (Kathy's Pub): $4,798.50

Partner Up Promotions, LLC (Bounce World): $15,000

Peach Perfect LLC (Orangetheory Fitness): $15,000

Podein's Power Equipment INC: $15,000

Powers Catering (Rochester International Event Center): $15,000

Quality Kid Care Center Inc.: $4,832

Quality Life Chiropractic & Massage, P.A.: $15,000

RDahlstrom, Inc. (Hers): $15,000

Remjoy Special Transportation Services LLC: $15,000

Resilience Impact LLC: $15,000

Rochester Fire Extinguisher Company LLC: $5,772

Salem Glen Vineyard and Winery: $15,000

Salon Nouvo Inc: $15,000

Salt and Pepper Photography: $4,474

Schmidt Goodman Office Products, Inc: $15,000

Schmitt's Stride Rite, LLC: $12,584

Sixth & Crescent (Saladworks): $8,963

Strategic Investors, LLC (The UPS Store 5947): $15,000

Tangerine at Wildflowers Inc.: $15,000

Teas Design Inc: $15,000

The Gallery of Rochester, Inc. (tips n toes): $15,000

Total Restaurant Supply Inc: $15,000

Uptown Pilates LLC: $6,348.50

Vivian Lark: $2,118

Wabi Sabi Express LLC: $7,917

WellSpring Acupuncture Clinic, INC: $1,309.50

Whistle Binkies, LLC (Whistle Binkies Olde World Pub): $15,000

The Olmsted County Small Business Relief Grant Program has now awarded $3.886 million to 251 small businesses.