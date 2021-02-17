Pandemic puts a spin on Ash Wednesday traditions at Rochester church

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Ash Wednesday is the beginning of the Lent season for the Christian community and marks the weeks leading up to Easter.

This year, the pandemic has put a spin on the tradition.

“In some ways, the un-normal is beginning to feel a little bit normal," says Father John Sauer of Pax Christi Catholic Church in Rochester.

On a traditional Ash Wednesday, ashes are typically smudged in the sign of the cross on the forehead. This year, Pax Christi adopted the European practice of sprinkling the ash on the tops of heads.

The church reopened last summer - still taking masking and distancing seriously - requiring members to sign up for mass ahead of time to maintain safety.

Though some churches in the area did not have a service - Pax Christi decided it was still important to gather to signify the community's support of one another.

Father John Sauer says although the ashes aren't visible - it symbolizes that the real work of lent is within ourselves.

“A little reminder to us - that it's not really about the exterior sign of the ashes - but what it calls to mind in our hearts, and what it's calling us to in our hearts. It's not about what you're doing for God; but what God wants to do in you - and maybe not having those visible ashes this year, reminds us of that as well."

Father John tells KIMT he hopes the change in tradition leads to more self-reflection and positive change in the community's everyday life.

For Pax Christi Catholic Church’s mass schedule, visit https://paxchristichurch.org/.