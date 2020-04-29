Pandemic pushing political campaigns online

KIMT-TV 3 – The coronavirus pandemic has ushered in a new era of American political campaigning.

With COVID-19 making traditional rallies and other activities unwise, candidates and campaigns have been turning more and more to social and other online media.

President Donald Trump’s campaign held its fifth National Weekend of Action on April 25 and 26, making virtual contact with nearly four million voters. That event followed an online national week of training where volunteers were schooled on in-home call applications and ways to engage with voters virtually.

The Trump campaign says since it has transitioned its entire field program to 100% virtual it has made more than 20 Million voter contacts, signed up more than 300,000 new volunteers, and held more than 100 coalition-focused trainings with 4,000 attendees.

Joe Biden’s campaign for President has also jumped online, holding multiple interviews with media and holding online events to announce endorsements from people like Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton.

Biden for President hosted a virtual climate roundtable on April 24 with activists and elected officials across Minnesota involved in addressing the climate crisis locally and nationally. It featured Senator Tina Smith; Karen Diver, former Chairwoman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa; and State Representative Rick Hansen, Chair of the Minnesota House Environmental and Natural Resources Finance Division. Discussion was moderated by Anna Richey, Southern Minnesota Regional Manager at Conservation Minnesota’s Voter Center.

The Minnesota Republican Party and the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party have also decided to hold their state conventions online. Both events had been scheduled to take place in Rochester in May.