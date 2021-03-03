Pandemic-proof early education program available to children in Iowa

Des Moines, IA - Each year 2.2 million four-year old children in the U.S. do not have access to publicly funded early education - that's according to Waterford, the non-profit aimed at achieving universal literacy for children.

The non-profit's Waterford Upstart program is an early education program for preschool aged kids to prepare for kindergarten - where children will spend 15 minutes a day five days a week all from the comfort of their home.

The program has been around for twelve years. Now the program is being brought to Iowa.

Waterford Spokesperson, Kim Fischer, says "It's something that parents can do at home, in the safety of their home and we like to call it ‘COVID-proof' because truly, you can keep your child at home and they can learn."

Funding for the Iowa program is being provided by the TED organization as part of TED’s Audacious Project.

Research from Waterford shows on average over 2 million children go into kindergarten without any formal training ahead of time.

This was an issue since even before the pandemic, Fischer says the pandemic has made it an even bigger problem.

"There are families who can't afford Pre-K, there are families who cannot reach a Pre-K center, not all states have state funding for Pre-K."

She says when kindergarteners have their first day of class, children enter at all different levels.

"So you may have a child going to montessori, and they're already starting to string letters together and read - and you may have had a child that stayed at home with grandma during the day, and they don't even fully know their colors yet,” Fischer explains.

The program will provide a parent coach, a computer and internet access to families who need it at no cost.

Fischer tells KIMT graduates of the program typically enter kindergarten reading at nearly a first grade level.

Waterford upstart has openings for 200 children in Iowa to be enrolled this fall.

Registration for the program is open now through the end of August. For more on how to enroll, go to https://www.waterford.org/.