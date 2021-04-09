Pandemic of speeding continues on Minnesota roads

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Over 23,000 drivers were cited for speeding on Minnesota roads in February and March.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPS-OTS) says 23,052 speeding tickets were handed out. Law enforcement says 759 drivers were cited for doing at least 50 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone. DPS-OTS says there were 155 speeding citations in Olmsted County in February and March and a driver in Rochester was clocked going 135 miles per hour. Troopers cited 241 motorists for going 100 mph or more compared with 168 this time in 2020.

The state says 120 people died in speed-related crashes in 2020, the most since 2008. Preliminary numbers show 84 fatalities, for both speeding and non-speed-related crashes, on Minnesota roads in 2021 compared with 76 this time in 2020.

State officials warn the speeding must stop now to prevent further carnage as increased summer driving activity approaches.