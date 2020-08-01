Clear

Pandemic leaving Minnesota with nearly $5 billion deficit

Federal aid can't be used to make up for lost revenue.

Posted: Aug 1, 2020 10:15 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota faces a potential $4.7 billion deficit in its next two-year budget due to economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Minnesota Management and Budget office said Friday that the pandemic has made economic conditions “extremely volatile" as a new planning estimate shows a continued deterioration of state finances.

Minnesota has received more than $2 billion from the federal government in coronavirus relief, but that money can't be used to fill gaps in revenue collections.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 54463

Reported Deaths: 1640
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin17316813
Ramsey6686259
Dakota3797102
Anoka3245112
Stearns279120
Washington181743
Nobles17386
Olmsted158823
Scott129612
Mower10642
Rice9758
Blue Earth8244
Wright7705
Carver7442
Clay74039
Kandiyohi6621
Sherburne6156
Lyon4143
Todd4132
St. Louis38318
Freeborn3531
Steele3211
Benton2993
Watonwan2990
Nicollet29813
Winona24016
Martin2025
Le Sueur1961
Crow Wing19213
Beltrami1840
Goodhue1698
Chisago1671
Cottonwood1670
Otter Tail1643
Pipestone1429
Becker1341
Waseca1280
Itasca12512
McLeod1250
Polk1253
Douglas1240
Pine1240
Dodge1220
Carlton1210
Murray1201
Unassigned11640
Isanti1020
Chippewa931
Meeker832
Morrison811
Faribault800
Brown792
Wabasha780
Sibley762
Rock720
Pennington701
Jackson680
Koochiching683
Fillmore590
Renville565
Cass542
Mille Lacs543
Lincoln530
Swift511
Yellow Medicine470
Grant441
Roseau420
Pope380
Houston370
Norman340
Redwood300
Aitkin270
Hubbard270
Marshall270
Wilkin263
Kanabec231
Wadena230
Big Stone220
Mahnomen221
Red Lake160
Lake150
Stevens150
Clearwater140
Traverse100
Lac qui Parle60
Kittson30
Cook20
Lake of the Woods10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 44637

Reported Deaths: 871
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk9479201
Woodbury362049
Black Hawk297062
Linn200587
Johnson188115
Buena Vista178212
Dallas173935
Scott155712
Dubuque148428
Marshall137324
Pottawattamie115321
Story108813
Wapello82731
Muscatine80747
Crawford7073
Webster6995
Sioux5882
Cerro Gordo57217
Tama53429
Warren5031
Jasper45024
Wright4391
Plymouth4358
Louisa37814
Dickinson3714
Clinton2883
Washington28410
Hamilton2371
Boone2262
Franklin2094
Bremer1817
Emmet1781
Carroll1751
Clarke1743
Clay1681
Hardin1610
Shelby1551
Allamakee1484
Marion1470
Des Moines1442
Poweshiek1378
Mahaska13317
Jackson1321
Benton1301
Guthrie1245
Jones1221
Cedar1171
Hancock1142
Pocahontas1131
Butler1112
Floyd1092
Henry1093
Buchanan1051
Lyon990
Cherokee971
Clayton943
Madison932
Taylor930
Harrison900
Lee893
Monona890
Humboldt871
Iowa871
Delaware851
Calhoun812
Sac790
Fayette770
Osceola770
Winneshiek771
Kossuth760
Mills760
Mitchell760
Jefferson750
Palo Alto740
Grundy721
Winnebago710
Page690
Monroe667
Union661
Worth590
Davis491
Chickasaw480
Howard470
Cass421
Lucas424
Montgomery423
Appanoose403
Greene380
Fremont320
Ida290
Van Buren291
Audubon281
Keokuk281
Decatur210
Ringgold211
Adair200
Adams150
Wayne151
Unassigned50
