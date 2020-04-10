Pandemic leading to pay, hour cuts and furloughs at MercyOne

MASON CITY, Iowa – The pandemic impact on elective medical procedures is leading MercyOne to cut pay, reduce some employee hours, and temporarily furlough some workers.

The health care provider who operates hundreds of facilities, including MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, issued the following statement on their actions:

“MercyOne's priority is the care and safety of our colleagues, providers and the people in our local communities that we serve. Just as other businesses are being impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, our hospital system is experiencing this as well. Federal and state mandates have banned all elective surgeries and procedures. We have postponed a significant number of non-urgent clinic appointments in an effort to keep our colleagues and our patients safe.”

“While pausing this portion of our health care has allowed us to focus and prepare for the surge of COVID patients, we need to look at a variety of ways to keep our colleagues engaged and ensure our health system is positioned to serve the needs of our communities during and after the pandemic. Actions we have taken at this time include temporarily reducing leader salaries and reducing hours for colleagues in departments impacted by the reduced demand for services. We are also implementing some temporary furloughs.”

“While we need to be responsive to the financial impacts on our hospital system, we think of our colleagues as family and we know the financial strain is hard on them. Our plan is to bring them back as soon as we are able and no colleagues will lose their benefits during this period. Colleagues who are on temporary furloughs will have their health and dental premiums paid by MercyOne. This is a very fluid situation which requires us to be nimble in the way we serve our communities. We will continue to share information when possible.”