Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Pandemic leading to pay, hour cuts and furloughs at MercyOne

Cancellation and postponement of non-urgent medical procedures affecting the budget.

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 4:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – The pandemic impact on elective medical procedures is leading MercyOne to cut pay, reduce some employee hours, and temporarily furlough some workers.

The health care provider who operates hundreds of facilities, including MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, issued the following statement on their actions:

“MercyOne's priority is the care and safety of our colleagues, providers and the people in our local communities that we serve. Just as other businesses are being impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, our hospital system is experiencing this as well. Federal and state mandates have banned all elective surgeries and procedures. We have postponed a significant number of non-urgent clinic appointments in an effort to keep our colleagues and our patients safe.”

“While pausing this portion of our health care has allowed us to focus and prepare for the surge of COVID patients, we need to look at a variety of ways to keep our colleagues engaged and ensure our health system is positioned to serve the needs of our communities during and after the pandemic. Actions we have taken at this time include temporarily reducing leader salaries and reducing hours for colleagues in departments impacted by the reduced demand for services. We are also implementing some temporary furloughs.”

“While we need to be responsive to the financial impacts on our hospital system, we think of our colleagues as family and we know the financial strain is hard on them. Our plan is to bring them back as soon as we are able and no colleagues will lose their benefits during this period. Colleagues who are on temporary furloughs will have their health and dental premiums paid by MercyOne. This is a very fluid situation which requires us to be nimble in the way we serve our communities. We will continue to share information when possible.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Albert Lea
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Rochester
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Nice on Friday, weekend storm brewing
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/10

Image

To invest or not?

Image

Stewartville Businesses Functioning

Image

How to keep your mask clean

Image

Learning Moves Online

Image

Parade For Bus Driver

Image

Donation drops for masks

Image

Senator Klobuchar on the Cares Act

Image

How COVID-19 modeling works

Image

Olmsted County hits 126 cases

Community Events