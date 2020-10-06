Pandemic impacts Fire Prevention Week: 'We're doing the best we can with the situation we have this year'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The pandemic is continuing to impact annual events, including Fire Prevention Week.

Since the Rochester Fire Department had to cancel fire station open houses due to the coronavirus, RFD Captain Brett Knapp says getting the word out about kitchen fire safety via social media is important.

"People are at home more this year and so we're just asking people to really be extra cautious about being safe in the kitchen while you're cooking," Knapp said. "We've also got the holidays coming up so people will be doing a lot of cooking at that time of year too. We're doing the best we can with the situation we have this year to try and get that word out."

Rochester firefighters are also unable to visit elementary classrooms this year. They're sending digital content to the public schools instead.

This year's national theme is "Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen."

The leading cause of home fires in the United States happen in the kitchen when people are cooking.

Knapp says so far this year, there's been more than 30 calls in Rochester for kitchen fires. That's why he hopes this week, they can get their message out virtually.

"Making sure that people are very cognizant of they know what to do if there's a fire in their kitchen," Knapp explains, "and to not overreact and make the wrong call in terms of their reaction."

RFD has some advice for preventing kitchen fires. When it comes to grease fires, it's important to keep a proper sized lid nearby to smother the flames. Don't leave the kitchen while preparing food. Also, keep anything flammable away from a stovetop.