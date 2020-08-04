Pandemic impacting census data collection: 'That worries some of us that there's not going to be a good count'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Every ten years, the federal government conducts a count of every living person in the United States called a census.

The tally impacts both representation and funding for communities. This year, the pandemic is impacting the data collection schedule.

"What's delayed is the census takers, the door knockers going out," Olmsted County Complete Count Committee Chair Sheila Kiscaden said. "They're not going to be out in the field as long as normal, and there's not as many as normal. That worries some of us that there's not going to be a good count, but we can avoid that by you and I doing our part and going online and completing the census."

Census workers will start door knocking in Minneapolis on August 6 and throughout the rest of Minnesota next week.

According to U.S. Census data, around 75-percent of Olmsted County residents have completed the census so far.

