Pandemic forcing big budget cuts at Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The effects of the coronavirus has forced the famed Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis to cut 60% of its budget and two-thirds of its plays for the upcoming season.
The Star Tribune reports that the actions were approved Friday by the theater’s board of directors. The casualties include the popular and profitable rendition of “A Christmas Carol,” which the theater has produced every year since 1975.
Meanwhile, more than 700 new cases of the coronavirus and 24 deaths were confirmed from Friday’s COVID-19 test results in Minnesota. The total number of positive cases statewide now stands at 10,088.
