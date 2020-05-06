Pandemic decreasing school shooting numbers. Are kids safer at home than at school?

KIMT NEWS 3 - The Coronavirus pandemic closed many schools across the country in early March. While kids are learning from home, school shooting statistics are dropping.

March 2020 was the first March since 2002 without a school shooting in the U.S. That's the year many high school seniors were born.

Does that mean kids are more safe from gun violence at home than at school? Not necessarily. According to data tracking by Everytown for Gun Safety, gun violence follows U.S. kids from school to home. During the pandemic, unintentional shootings because of improperly stored firearms, domestic violence, and firearm suicides are a concern.

"If we really want to keep families safe, we need to address both the pandemic and the gun violence crisis," says Alisha Eiken, co-leader of Rochester Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense.

There are things you can do at home to keep your kids safe. "We can store our firearms responsibly. That means keeping them locked and stored separately from ammunition. I think in Minnesota we do a really good job with gun training, but I do think sometimes we think that if kids grow up with guns and grow up hunting, then they're safe to be unlocked, and that's just simply not true," says Eiken.

Moms Demand Action offers an online BE SMART presentation on gun safety. Click here to view.

Although there were no incidents typically classified as school shootings in March 2020, there were 7 incidents involving guns on school campuses according to data from Everytown for Gun Safety. Four of those shootings were classified as unintentional discharges, one took place between adults on a high school football field over the weekend and two occurred on college campuses but involved no students.