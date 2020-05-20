Pandemic could force 1,000 Iowa bars and restaurants to close for good

MASON CITY, Iowa – The coronavirus pandemic could wind up permanently closing 1,000 bars and restaurants around the state of Iowa.

That’s according to Jessica Dunker, President/CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association. She spoke at the weekly press briefing in Cerro Gordo County. Dunker says the state has about 6,300 bars and restaurants and they expect most of the closures to be in rural areas. Dunker says the industry lost $310 million dollars in April 2020 compared to April 2019.

With bars in Iowa allowed to reopen for indoor or outdoor service on May 28, they will have to follow the same public health measures restaurants have been implementing. Dunker says they’ve seen hand sanitizer being offered at entrances and exits and single-use items being given to customers, including menus and utensils.

Dunker says health checks are being done for employees and Iowa’s bars and restaurants are asking potential customers to stay home if they feel sick.