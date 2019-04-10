ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A pancake breakfast at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds helped support training, equipment, and healthcare costs for the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office's K-9 Unit, K-9 Stalker.
"It's important so that we can have a canine project that's not just you know barely getting by, it's so that we can keep our training up to speed with the latest and greatest," says Sheriff Freitag. He wants to thank anyone who came to the breakfast to support the Sheriff's Office.
Related Content
- Pancake breakfast raises money for Freeborn County Sheriff's Office's K-9 Unit
- Freeborn County Sheriff's Office seeks public response for body cameras
- Pancake breakfast to be held to raise funds for Gabby Brown
- Pancake breakfast helps legacy of two Rochester students live on
- MLK Breakfast
- Motorcycle accident in Freeborn County
- Motorcycle crash in Freeborn County
- Freeborn County Relay for Life
- Freeborn County safe thieves sentenced
- Freeborn County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Todd Earl's house badly damaged in fire
Scroll for more content...