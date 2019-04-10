Pancake breakfast raises money for Freeborn County Sheriff's Office's K-9 Unit

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A pancake breakfast at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds helped support training, equipment, and healthcare costs for the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office's K-9 Unit, K-9 Stalker.

"It's important so that we can have a canine project that's not just you know barely getting by, it's so that we can keep our training up to speed with the latest and greatest," says Sheriff Freitag. He wants to thank anyone who came to the breakfast to support the Sheriff's Office.