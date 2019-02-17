Pancake breakfast helps legacy of two Rochester students live on

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The all-male service group called Knights of Columbus holds a monthly pancake breakfast at the Church of the Resurrection, which raises money and awareness for a different cause each time.

“There are so many causes in the community that are good causes,” Vince Meyer with Knights of Columbus Council 13027, said. “It may be a good cause but they don't always have a good way to generating the revenue they need for simple things.”

This month’s pancake breakfast raised money for The Graham and Meredith Rooke Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship honors Graham and Meredith Rooke, a fourth and first grader in Rochester who died tragically in a car accident in 1998.

Their mom didn’t want to go on camera but told KIMT when her kids passed, people immediately asked what they can do to help, and the scholarship was born.

It gives financial assistance to Rochester families with students in the Rochester Catholic Schools elementary schools.

Their mom said it helps their memory live in 20 years later.

“Those two students, even though they're no longer with us, they’re able to carry on their memory through the generosity that they're supplying to somebody else,” Meyer said.

To learn more about the Graham and Meredith Rooke Memorial Scholarship, click here.