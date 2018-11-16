Clear
Pair of Rochester search warrants leads to charges

Marshall Galbreth

A man is facing multiple charges after a search warrant yielded 112 grams of methamphetamine, $3,000 cash and 50 rounds of 223 shells that can be used in a rifle.

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 1:26 PM
Updated: Nov. 16, 2018 1:39 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man is facing multiple charges after a search warrant yielded 112 grams of methamphetamine, $3,000 cash and rifle ammunition.
Marshall Galbreth, 40, is facing charges for first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of firearm/ammunition as a convicted felon.
Rochester police executed search warrants at 2505 N. Frontage Rd. Highway 14 (a storage unit) and at 1003 3rd St. NE.
A 2-year-old boy and his girlfriend were inside the home when police searched the car.

