Paint your stresses away with art

MASON CITY, Iowa - The pandemic has us all stressed out. Between sending kids back to school and changing our own work habits, it might be time to try something new to put your mind at ease. Researchers have found art is a great way to calm your nerves.

During this afternoon's press conference with Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel, we heard from Edie Blanchard, the director of the MacNider Art Museum.

She says there have been several studies over the years which show engaging in some sort of creative pursuit can actually lower yoru stress and blood pressure.

A study from 2016 had adults take part in a 45 minute art project. Of those, 75% of the participants saw a drop in their cortisol levels. Cortisol is often called the 'stress hormone.'

Blanchard says while kids are often quick to embrace their artsy side, grown-ups are often a little hesitant.

"We think of artists as being a formal profession as opposed to just being an artist as a way to express yourself. You don't have to be perfect, but it's just a method that you relieve stress and communicate," said Blanchard.

If you want to get started doing something creative, the MacNider Art Museum is offering some classes and online tutorials.