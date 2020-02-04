Paint the Town pink has taken over Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn-Mower County has turned pink, especially at the law enforcement center.

For pink ceilings lights to ribbons displayed on the doors everywhere you turn there is pink. The display is to support the campaign Paint the Town Pink which aims to raise money and awareness for breast cancer. Denise Barthels works for Mower County and helped with decorations. She says employees in the county have pulled together to show their support.

"Most of them are putting ribbons in the main hallway in memory of someone,” Bathels said. “Besides decorating and donating we have a team for plunging for pink that raised money.”

For Barthels the campaign hits close to home.

"All lives are touched by cancer and mine has been personally too,” Barthels said. “ My father, father-in-law, daughter have all passed away from cancers. It's a nice way of remembering a loved one its usually tearful memories but we all know we have to fight to find cures so other lives aren't touched."

Since 2011 Paint the Town Pink has raised over half a million dollars which have gone towards breast research at The Hormel Institute.