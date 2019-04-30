'Paint the Town Pink' raises over $300K for cancer research

AUSTIN, Minn. – The 2019 Paint the Town Pink (PTTP) campaign raised $334,402 for cancer research at The Hormel Institute.

Organizers say that’s more than $25,000 than 2018 and brings the total raised since 2011 to over $1.77 million.

“These dollars are critically important and all who support PTTP join us on the front lines of helping us further discoveries that extend lives," ssays Dr. Zigang Dong, executive director of The Hormel Institute. "Together we are on the mission of research breakthroughs that prevent cancer or control it so people live longer. From all of us at The Hormel Institute, thank you. This is a gift that will be used to benefit all people, everywhere."

PTTP says every dollar donated goes directly to research and none to administrative costs.

Maegan Siebe, the 2019 Paint the Town Pink ambassador, was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2013 and credits research into her disease, along with participating in clinical trials, with helping her beat cancer. "Because of The Hormel Institute and research like this,” says says “I survived and became a mom and now have my own little girl."