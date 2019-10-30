Clear

Paint the Town Pink celebrates 10 years, launches "Raise a record number"

"Raise a record number" includes concerts, seminars, and special events.

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 9:29 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

AUSTIN, Minn. - Paint the Town Pink is in it's 10th year. To celebrate, it's planning to host more fundraising and awareness events, involve more communities, and raise more money than ever before. "Raise a record number" includes concerts, seminars, and special events.

Paint the Town Pink began in 2011. The Austin Bruins had its first Paint the Rink Pink game, where the ice was pink and players wore pink uniforms. That single hockey game raised $23,000 for breast cancer research. Since then, Paint the Town Pink has grown and raised more than $1.77 million dollars over the last 10 years. In 2019, Paint the Town Pink raised $334,000, a record number. It hopes to surpass that number in 2020. The Bruins continue to have a Paint the Rink Pink game every year.

Paint the Town Pink raises money for research grants for The Hormel Institute. It allows researchers to collect prelimary data in order to apply for larger, national grants to further their research.

"Right now federal funding is a super competitive environment so it's hard to get started if you don't have good data for your proposal, so these pilot grants are very important for that," says Dr. Sergio Gradilone, a Hormel Institute researcher who is one of five 2019 Paint the Town Pink grant recipients.

