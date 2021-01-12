AUSTIN, Minn. – The annual Paint the Town Pink cancer research fundraiser is underway.

The 2021 effort to raise money for The Hormel Institute began Tuesday night with the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce’s January “Business After Hours” event.

“Despite this environment where businesses and people are still hurting from the effects of COVID-19, we want to celebrate the work that is being done thanks to PTTP and our generous community,” says Gail Dennison, Director of Development and Public Relations. “The past 11 years have raised over $2 million with every penny going to innovative studies to further understand and stop cancer. All who support this research through donations of any amount can know they are doing something important and making a difference – we all want to stop cancer so people can live longer, healthier lives.”

The 2021 Paint the Town Pink ambassador was announced as Dr. Rebecca Morris, professor and leader of the Stem Cells and Cancer lab at The Hormel Institute. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 and Dr. Morris told the chamber membership about the importance of funding cancer research.

“It is an honor for me to serve as an ambassador, knowing full well how important funding is so we researchers can do the work to further understand and aim to control cancer, and now my journey reflects an understanding from the survivor side,” says Dr. Morris. “My diagnosis and treatment has me more thankful than ever for the past progress in research leading to therapies and the early detection that saves and extends lives.”

Some traditional Paint the Town Pink events have been cancelled for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Paint the Town Pink has raised over $2 million for cancer research at The Hormel Institute since 2011.