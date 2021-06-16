Clear

Paddle sports gain popularity, KIMT tours Wenonah Canoe Inc.

Whether you're an outdoor enthusiast, or interested in knowing more about the world of paddle sports, you don't have to look further than a Southeastern Minnesota community to discover a major canoe and kayak manufacturer.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 10:42 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

WINONA, Minn. - During the pandemic, an insatiable appetite for paddle sports blossomed. Whether you're an outdoor enthusiast, or interested in knowing more about the world of paddle sports, you don't have to look further than a Southeastern Minnesota community to discover a major canoe and kayak manufacturer.

Wenonah Canoe Incorporated is based in Winona, Minnesota, a small community along the Mississippi River.

KIMT caught up with the Vice President of Wenonah Canoe Incorporated, Bill Kueper, to tour the Wenonah Canoe and Current Designs Kayak facilities.

In the 1960's Wenonah Canoe Founder, Mike Cichanowski wanted a better canoe than anything commercially available.

That desire, according to Kueper, led Cichanowski to build a canoe in his father's garage. He realized the length of the canoe meant straight tracking and efficiency.

"Ultimately, that boat goes in the water and it was on the trajectory to what he wants, on the trajectory to perfection. It has great glide, great efficiency," said Kueper.

Flash forward a decade and Cichanowski's canoes were in demand all over the world.

"We make about five different (canoe) styles depending on intent, but underneath each of those styles are various lengths, widths, and specific canoes to solve what the paddler is looking for," explained Kueper.

Every canoe is touched by multiple hands at the facility, involving extensive hours of work. Kueper told KIMT each vessel takes about 2 to 3 weeks from start to finish.

The process of building a Wenonah canoe begins with a mold.

"We add the fabric and the resin in the first step. Then, we get to a point where it's a green cure. Then we come in and add an internal skeleton, which is the ribbon core. Next, we add the final layers of fabric and vacuum bag it with resin and it gives it a great locking of all pieces of the hull. Then we de-mold and start to do the exoskeleton which is the gunnels, thwarts, handles, yokes, seats," explained Kueper, when asked how a canoe is built.

While some of the manufactured canoes will be picked up by local outfitters others are delivered nationally or even shipped internationally before a maiden voyage.

Wenonah Canoe doesn't just specialize in canoes. The facility also manufactures Current Designs Kayaks.

Kueper gave KIMT an in-depth look at the process of making a roto-molded vessel.

"In the factory, I showed you the roto-molding powder which is just polyethylene, which is just ground up into a powder of a specific size. We take that powder and put it into an aluminum mold. We close that mold, top and bottom, and seal it into an oven that looks like a rotisserie oven. That oven starts to heat. We run the oven at about 675-degrees for about 25 minutes. Then we start to cool the oven down. Once we cool the oven down we take out the mold and put it in the cooling fixture which again looks like a rotisserie. That plastic has melted on the inside wall of the mold and we have to keep it spinning or the plastic will sluff and we will have a pool of plastic. So while it is cooling, until it has enough structural integrity, we have to keep it rotating. After the kayak is molded and it cools and goes through its initial shrinkage, which is anywhere from 5 to 7 percent, then we have a stable shell of a kayak and can add the outfitting. Seats, bulkheads, foot braces, hatch covers, deck lines, and creature comforts," explained Kueper.

Between roto-molded and composite kayaks, the facility is able to produce around 13,000 kayaks yearly.

Whether you're looking to experience the BWCA, Mississippi River, Lake Superior, or any other body of water in the Land of 10,000 Lakes or beyond, you have plenty of options to explore by way of a canoe or kayak.

For more information about Wenonah Canoe Incorporated and Current Designs Kayaks.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 603966

Reported Deaths: 7611
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1248011773
Ramsey52461895
Dakota46789470
Anoka42717458
Washington27397290
Stearns22550224
St. Louis18128312
Scott17543134
Wright16403148
Olmsted13388102
Sherburne1200194
Carver1066148
Clay825592
Rice8186110
Blue Earth762343
Crow Wing681594
Kandiyohi667285
Chisago619552
Otter Tail585684
Benton582998
Goodhue483473
Douglas475381
Mower470733
Winona461151
Itasca458963
Isanti439764
McLeod429861
Morrison424462
Nobles407950
Beltrami407360
Steele397616
Polk389072
Becker386555
Lyon363853
Carlton352756
Freeborn346932
Pine335023
Nicollet331045
Mille Lacs311454
Brown307840
Le Sueur297125
Cass285832
Todd285632
Meeker263042
Waseca237823
Martin234932
Roseau211021
Wabasha20783
Hubbard196041
Dodge18773
Renville182446
Redwood176338
Houston174616
Cottonwood167124
Wadena162723
Fillmore157410
Faribault154319
Chippewa153938
Pennington153820
Kanabec146828
Sibley146810
Aitkin138737
Watonwan13589
Rock128719
Jackson122612
Pipestone116626
Yellow Medicine114920
Pope11296
Murray107010
Swift106918
Koochiching94917
Stevens92411
Clearwater89116
Marshall88717
Wilkin83112
Lake83020
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6044
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Kittson49022
Unassigned48093
Red Lake4017
Traverse3755
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 370754

Reported Deaths: 6042
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58203638
Linn21197339
Scott20297246
Black Hawk16085312
Woodbury15232230
Johnson1461185
Dubuque13502211
Dallas1128999
Pottawattamie11219174
Story1070948
Warren583791
Clinton561493
Cerro Gordo553593
Sioux516974
Webster515294
Muscatine4878106
Marshall486576
Des Moines466970
Wapello4335122
Buena Vista426940
Jasper421072
Plymouth402981
Lee381956
Marion366076
Jones300857
Henry294237
Bremer287860
Carroll286852
Boone268534
Crawford268440
Benton259655
Washington257051
Dickinson249444
Mahaska232351
Jackson225242
Clay216627
Kossuth216166
Tama211771
Delaware210943
Winneshiek198135
Page194522
Buchanan193433
Cedar192123
Hardin187444
Fayette186543
Wright185840
Hamilton181851
Harrison179973
Clayton171057
Butler166035
Madison164619
Mills163324
Floyd163042
Cherokee159438
Lyon158841
Poweshiek157036
Allamakee152552
Hancock150134
Iowa149824
Winnebago144431
Cass139155
Calhoun138913
Grundy137133
Emmet135841
Jefferson133535
Shelby131437
Sac130820
Union129935
Louisa129649
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126643
Chickasaw124617
Franklin123323
Guthrie123132
Humboldt119526
Palo Alto113523
Howard104922
Montgomery103638
Clarke100924
Keokuk96432
Monroe96230
Unassigned9560
Ida91535
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85225
Monona82931
Osceola78916
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7598
Taylor66712
Fremont6269
Decatur6159
Ringgold56324
Van Buren56318
Wayne54423
Audubon53310
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Strong thunderstorms possible on Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Water sports offer a sea of endless opportunity

Image

Preventing catalytic converter thefts with paint

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (6/16/21)

Image

Care Center Contains COVID-19 Outbreak

Image

Howard Co Fair Queen Competition

Image

HAZMAT TRAINING

Image

Mighty Howard County fair coming up

Image

Ditches aren't ashtrays

Image

Ditches aren't ashtrays

Image

Minnesota, Iowa Experience Drought Conditions

Community Events