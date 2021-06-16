Paddle sports gain popularity, KIMT tours Wenonah Canoe Inc.

WINONA, Minn. - During the pandemic, an insatiable appetite for paddle sports blossomed. Whether you're an outdoor enthusiast, or interested in knowing more about the world of paddle sports, you don't have to look further than a Southeastern Minnesota community to discover a major canoe and kayak manufacturer.

Wenonah Canoe Incorporated is based in Winona, Minnesota, a small community along the Mississippi River.

KIMT caught up with the Vice President of Wenonah Canoe Incorporated, Bill Kueper, to tour the Wenonah Canoe and Current Designs Kayak facilities.

In the 1960's Wenonah Canoe Founder, Mike Cichanowski wanted a better canoe than anything commercially available.

That desire, according to Kueper, led Cichanowski to build a canoe in his father's garage. He realized the length of the canoe meant straight tracking and efficiency.

"Ultimately, that boat goes in the water and it was on the trajectory to what he wants, on the trajectory to perfection. It has great glide, great efficiency," said Kueper.

Flash forward a decade and Cichanowski's canoes were in demand all over the world.

"We make about five different (canoe) styles depending on intent, but underneath each of those styles are various lengths, widths, and specific canoes to solve what the paddler is looking for," explained Kueper.

Every canoe is touched by multiple hands at the facility, involving extensive hours of work. Kueper told KIMT each vessel takes about 2 to 3 weeks from start to finish.

The process of building a Wenonah canoe begins with a mold.

"We add the fabric and the resin in the first step. Then, we get to a point where it's a green cure. Then we come in and add an internal skeleton, which is the ribbon core. Next, we add the final layers of fabric and vacuum bag it with resin and it gives it a great locking of all pieces of the hull. Then we de-mold and start to do the exoskeleton which is the gunnels, thwarts, handles, yokes, seats," explained Kueper, when asked how a canoe is built.

While some of the manufactured canoes will be picked up by local outfitters others are delivered nationally or even shipped internationally before a maiden voyage.

Wenonah Canoe doesn't just specialize in canoes. The facility also manufactures Current Designs Kayaks.

Kueper gave KIMT an in-depth look at the process of making a roto-molded vessel.

"In the factory, I showed you the roto-molding powder which is just polyethylene, which is just ground up into a powder of a specific size. We take that powder and put it into an aluminum mold. We close that mold, top and bottom, and seal it into an oven that looks like a rotisserie oven. That oven starts to heat. We run the oven at about 675-degrees for about 25 minutes. Then we start to cool the oven down. Once we cool the oven down we take out the mold and put it in the cooling fixture which again looks like a rotisserie. That plastic has melted on the inside wall of the mold and we have to keep it spinning or the plastic will sluff and we will have a pool of plastic. So while it is cooling, until it has enough structural integrity, we have to keep it rotating. After the kayak is molded and it cools and goes through its initial shrinkage, which is anywhere from 5 to 7 percent, then we have a stable shell of a kayak and can add the outfitting. Seats, bulkheads, foot braces, hatch covers, deck lines, and creature comforts," explained Kueper.

Between roto-molded and composite kayaks, the facility is able to produce around 13,000 kayaks yearly.

Whether you're looking to experience the BWCA, Mississippi River, Lake Superior, or any other body of water in the Land of 10,000 Lakes or beyond, you have plenty of options to explore by way of a canoe or kayak.

For more information about Wenonah Canoe Incorporated and Current Designs Kayaks.