Packers' run ends in Minneapolis; falls in state tournament

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- The storybook run for the Austin Packers came to an end Wednesday, falling to Robbinsdale Cooper in the 3A quaterfinals 72-40. The Packers advanced to their first state tournament since 2008 after defeating Northfield in the Section 1AAA finals last Friday.

Austin will head to the consolation bracket at Concordia University. Being the first group to make it to state in more than a decade, Head Coach Eric Zoske was proud of his team's performance.

"I'm really proud to be the coach at Austin, I'm really proud of these girls, I love these girls," Zoske said. "These girls would do anything for each other and they've sacrificed so much for one another this year. I guess we'll wait for a championship another year."

Senior forward Abby Lewis loved seeing Packer Nation in full force in the stands.

"It's amazing just the see all the support from the community and everyone, our team was always positive and supportive and our student section it's just like great to get here," Lewis said.