Pacelli Catholic Schools return to distance learning

AUSTIN, Minn- Pacelli Catholic Schools is returning to distance learning after seven positive cases of COVID-19 were found there. The last case affected all elementary schools and some high school students. Students had the day off from learning on Monday to allow teachers to prepare for the next couple of weeks.

"Part of this is just being on a precautionary level," said principal Kane Malo. "We know it's a burden for our families and we're doing our best to meet the needs of our families, keep our students as healthy as possible, and give our seniors a positive way to finish the year."

According to Malo, There are students who've been in contact with a positive case but have not been in close contact therefore, they will not need to quarantine.

"It's tough. This my first year being a principal in any school so you have difficulties in trying to manage, level , and weigh out the needs of the students along with being proactive and safe with the COVID," said Malo.

Distance learning will run until May 7th with an in-person return date of May 10th. Prom and extracurricular activities will also go on as planned. Parents are urged to monitor their children for symptoms and have them tested if they have any.