Pacelli Catholic School gets a match donation

ROCHESTER, Minn- Pacelli Catholic School in Austin received a huge match donation last week from the Richard M. Schulze Family. Principal Jean McDermott is upbeat after the Richard M. Schulze family matched a donation of $25,000 to the school. She says the funding will go a long way.
“We are seeing a decrease in religious base school as an option however this is a choice that families are wanting and its an important part of our moral fiber and culture,” McDermott said. “It’s important that we keep this an option for our families."
The Richard M. Schulze family foundation was created in 2004 by the best buy founder to give back to minnesota communities where schulze was raised.
