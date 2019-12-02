Clear

Pacelli Catholic School gets a match donation

Principal Jean McDermott is upbeat after the Richard M. Schulze family matched a donation of $25,000 to the school.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 5:21 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn- Pacelli Catholic School in Austin received a huge match donation last week from the Richard M. Schulze Family. Principal Jean McDermott is upbeat after the Richard M. Schulze family matched a donation of $25,000 to the school. She says the funding will go a long way.

“We are seeing a decrease in religious base school as an option however this is a choice that families are wanting and its an important part of our moral fiber and culture,” McDermott said. “It’s important that we keep this an option for our families."

The Richard M. Schulze family foundation was created in 2004 by the best buy founder to give back to minnesota communities where schulze was raised.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 11°
Nice week expected
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

assault on jailer

Image

New C-section suite in Austin

Image

Online Shopping risks

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/2

Image

Pacelli Catholic School Receives Donation

Image

Family is Homeless After Fire

Image

My Money: Needing a co-signer

Image

Cyber Monday Shopping tips

Image

Protecting your packages from porch pirates

Image

Seans Weather 12/2

Community Events