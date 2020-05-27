P&Z votes to annex land for new Rochester middle school

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A big step in building a new middle school is taken by the Rochester Planning and Zone Commission.

On a unanimous vote, the Commission has approved the annexation of 40 acres of land in Cascade Township on the north side of 65th Street NW and between 55th and 50th avenues northwest. The Wednesday night vote comes just a little more than two months after the Commission refused to annex land in southwest Rochester for school construction.

The annexation process will now move to the City Council for approval. The new middle school is among $171.4 million in construction projects approved by Rochester voters in November 2019.