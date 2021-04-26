POET recognized for safety record in Glenville

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota – POET Biorefining in Glenville, Minnesota is being honored for excellence in workplace safety and health.

The business will be recognized during the 2021 Virtual Minnesota Safety and Health Conference.

“In a year that has challenged all of us in ways we never imagined, we are very pleased to recognize POET for their award,” says Paul Aasen, president of the Minnesota Safety Council. “Safety demands extraordinary attention in a normal year, double that attention this past year. Thank you, POET, for keeping your employees safe.”

POET Biorefining in Glenville has had no reportable safety incidents for two consecutive years.

“At POET, safety is ingrained in our culture. POET’s Work to Live program emphasizes the importance of team member safety and recognizes safety milestones and incident prevention measures,” says Matt Braun, Senior Vice President & General Manager, POET Biorefining. “COVID-19 provided added obstacles to ensure a safe and productive workplace, and we’re proud of our Glenville team for their diligence in not only adopting the additional safety measures that were necessary due to the pandemic but to also thrive in these challenging conditions.”

The Minnesota Safety Council is a non-profit organization which says it is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Minnesota by preventing unintentional injuries on the road, at work, at home, and in the community.