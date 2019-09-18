Clear
PK leads John Marshall past Winona

It all came down to one kick in the second half.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 11:12 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A quick start and perseverance helped the John Marshall girls soccer team past Winona on Wednesday.

The game started with a Rocket goal from Aliyah Fesenmaier. Late in the second half, Sierra Pieper put away the penalty kick for JM to walk away victorious, 2-1.

John Marshall travels to red Wing on Thursday at 7 PM.

