PK leads John Marshall past Winona

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A quick start and perseverance helped the John Marshall girls soccer team past Winona on Wednesday.
The game started with a Rocket goal from Aliyah Fesenmaier. Late in the second half, Sierra Pieper put away the penalty kick for JM to walk away victorious, 2-1.
John Marshall travels to red Wing on Thursday at 7 PM.
