P.J. Fleck named Big 10 Coach of the Year

Two Gophers and three Hawkeyes make the All-Big 10 team.

Posted: Dec 3, 2019 8:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROSEMONT, Illinois – Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck has been named the Big 10 football Coach of the Year.

The conference began announcing its awards for the 2019 football season on Tuesday.

Besides Fleck’s honor, two Golden Gophers made the coaches’ All-Big 10 team with defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. making the first team and lineman Carter Coughlin being named to the second team. Coney Durr, Kamal Martin, Sam Renner were honorable mentions for Minnesota. Winfield was also named the Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year.

For the University of Iowa, Keith Duncan was named the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year. Lineman A.J. Epenesa also made coaches’ first team All-Big 10 while defensive back Geno Stone made the second team and defensive back Michael Ojemudia was picked for the third team. Honorable mentions for the Hawkeyes were Chauncey Golston, Cedric Lattimore, Kristian Welch.

