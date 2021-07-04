PItcher Matteo Finocchi finds his groove with the Rochester Royals

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Royals took the field against the Hastings Hawks Sunday night.

The team has a bit of a home stretch and is hoping to tack on some more wins.

They were able to do that Sunday night winning 11-9.

With playoffs sneaking up, the Royals are hoping to keep the wins coming.

Pitcher Matteo Finocchi took the mound for the Royals.

He played Division II baseball in New York.

With his senior year cut short due to COVID-19, he feels the first few starts with the team were a bit rusty.

But he's settling in.

"Throwing a lot of strikes. I mean, in my past couple of outings I've been doing a lot better with that. I had a couple of rough outings at the beginning of the season, middle of the season. I think part of that is because I've had a whole year off with COVID and everything. I didn't play last summer at all. So getting my arm and body back in shape and I think I'm finally starting to do that," says Matteo.

The team plays the Miesville Mudhens Friday night at 7:30 at Mayo Field.