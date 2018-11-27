Clear

PIPELINE meets with area employers to discuss workforce challenges

They're making three more stops around greater Minnesota through the end of the year.

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 6:59 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry's PIPELINE Program met with Southeastern Minnesota employers to discuss challenges employers are facing and PIPELINE'S dual-training grants.

The grants allow employers to develop instruction and on-the job training programs for their employees.

"Individuals that participate in a program like this are less likely to leave. They see the investment that their employers are making within them. They're beginning to see their own career path so they're excited to stay and grow with that company," explains PIPELINE Program Manager Annie Welch.

PIPELINE works mainly with companies in the advanced manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare services, and information technology industries.

They're making three more stops around greater Minnesota through the end of the year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 6°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 9°
Chilly temps will carry us into the overnight with snow picking up tomorrow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Preparing for the changes in the workforce

Image

RFD Wants Community Input

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Breweries teaming up to help out after the California wildfires

Image

Mercy Medical Center reports patient information was accessed

Image

ROMAINE RECALL

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Keeping Kids Safe from Sex Trafficking

Image

Contract for pool use terminated

Community Events