PIPELINE meets with area employers to discuss workforce challenges

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry's PIPELINE Program met with Southeastern Minnesota employers to discuss challenges employers are facing and PIPELINE'S dual-training grants.

The grants allow employers to develop instruction and on-the job training programs for their employees.

"Individuals that participate in a program like this are less likely to leave. They see the investment that their employers are making within them. They're beginning to see their own career path so they're excited to stay and grow with that company," explains PIPELINE Program Manager Annie Welch.

PIPELINE works mainly with companies in the advanced manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare services, and information technology industries.

They're making three more stops around greater Minnesota through the end of the year.