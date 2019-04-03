Clear
PETA looks to put up billboard after chickens die in Mower Co. semi fire

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 7:32 PM
Updated: Apr. 3, 2019 7:49 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There's an interesting twist in a story we first told you about last week.
A semi full of chickens died when the vehicle caught fire in rural Mower County.

Now, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is looking to add a billboard along the county highway to persuade drivers to go vegan.

Authorities say hundreds of chickens died in the fire.
The national animal rights organization will be putting the billboard near the accident, hoping drivers passing by will drop meat from their diets.
“This was completely preventable violence and suffering. That's why we're putting up this billboard, to remind people that they can have a part in stopping this suffering,” said PETA spokesperson Amber Canavan.

PETA says a person who adopts a vegan diet saves nearly 200 animal lives each year.

Tracking a rainy pattern.
