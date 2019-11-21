PETA honors Rochester firefighters for rescuing dog from frozen lake

ROCHESTER, Minn. - People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is honoring the Rochester Fire Department for rescuing a dog who had fallen through the ice on Cascade Lake.

The animal was saved on November 16 and reunited with its owners.

"These brave firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes and quickly got this fatigued, freezing dog back on solid ground," says PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien. "PETA hopes their kindness and swift action will inspire everyone to look out for animals in need, especially during the dangerous winter months."

The Rochester Fire Department will receive a framed certificate of its “Compassionate Fire Department Award”, a box of vegan cookies, a letter of congratulations, and a copy of “The Engine 2 Diet,” a book written by a former firefighter and professional triathlete on staying in shape by eating vegan meals.