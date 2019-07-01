Oxbow park begin cleanup after massive flash flood

BYRON, Minn.- Mother nature just won't let up.

Heavy rain drenched much of Southern Minnesota, impacting Bob Eustice's corn business.

“We're going to have a crop loss,” He said.

He's not the only one who's hit hard.

Lonnie Hebl is the manager at Oxbow park and Zollman Zoo.

He's assessing the damage left by the weekend downpours.

Trees were uprooted and picnic tables scattered, the worst he's seen to date.

“It's going to be the loss of business because of the infrastructure we lost our campground will not be up and operating and that's a revenue for us. We'll lose that for a couple of weeks until we get everything shaped up down there,” said Hebl.

The animals at the zoo were safe during the massive downpour. The parks campground catching most of the damage.

The Zollman Zoo will reopen Tuesday at 10am.

If you were thinking of ways you can volunteer to help clean up,

Lonnie says they need to first assess what they need help with before they call on volunteers.

They keep everyone updated on their facebook page, click Here.