Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts

Oxbow park begin cleanup after massive flash flood

While the damage is done, people are happy things weren't worse.

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 9:06 PM
Updated: Jul 1, 2019 9:13 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

BYRON, Minn.- Mother nature just won't let up.
Heavy rain drenched much of Southern Minnesota, impacting Bob Eustice's corn business.

“We're going to have a crop loss,” He said.

He's not the only one who's hit hard.
Lonnie Hebl is the manager at Oxbow park and Zollman Zoo.
He's assessing the damage left by the weekend downpours.
Trees were uprooted and picnic tables scattered, the worst he's seen to date.

“It's going to be the loss of business because of the infrastructure we lost our campground will not be up and operating and that's a revenue for us. We'll lose that for a couple of weeks until we get everything shaped up down there,” said Hebl.

The animals at the zoo were safe during the massive downpour. The parks campground catching most of the damage.

The Zollman Zoo will reopen Tuesday at 10am.

If you were thinking of ways you can volunteer to help clean up,
Lonnie says they need to first assess what they need help with before they call on volunteers.

They keep everyone updated on their facebook page, click Here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Tracking a very soggy first week of July
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

oxford park and zollman zoo cleanup

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/1

Image

Cleaning up after the storm

Image

Hot car safety

Image

Status of Sunday liquor sales

Image

Sen. Grassley makes a stop in North Iowa to talk Bipartisanship

Image

Ride share ordinance

Image

My Money Community Spotlight: Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity

Storm Team 3: Flash flooding and severe storms possible Monday

Image

Tracking the Flash Flood Threat into the Afternoon

Community Events