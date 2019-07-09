Oxbow Park sees dozens of volunteers to help clean up

BYRON, Minn.-The raining is coming down in parts of our area.

Many areas are still recovering from flooding over the past two weeks.

Today, volunteers are helping with the major clean-up process.

Dozens of people are busy working to restore the park back to it's original glory.

The wet weather we've experienced recently has left trees uprooted and picnic tables scattered, some of the worst damage in decades.

Clearing out the debris is Vicente De Leon.

He one of the volunteers giving up his Tuesday to help the park that created so many special memories.

"Came out here as a kid a lot running around in the woods I would go fishing and swimming all that going hikes with buddies as I got older," said Vicente De Leon.

A date to reopen the park is still in air.

Community members tell KIMT they will work tirelessly to restore the place they love.

If you'd like to help, they're still looking for volunteers.

They'll be cleaning up the park on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

You're asked to come prepared wearing the proper clothing , like long pants and closed-toe shoes.

You can contact the nature center. The number is 507-328-7340.