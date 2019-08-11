Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo celebrates 50th birthday

BYRON, Minn. - On Saturday, Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo celebrated its 50th anniversary. It invited the community to come party with the animals, staff, Friends of Oxbow, and volunteers.

"Oxbow was started in 1969 by a DNR gentleman that dropped off some animals that needed some help and that's the beginning of the zoo and so we are here to celebrate him and all of the animals that we now have," explains Friends of Oxbow board member Barb Jensen.