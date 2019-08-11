BYRON, Minn. - On Saturday, Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo celebrated its 50th anniversary. It invited the community to come party with the animals, staff, Friends of Oxbow, and volunteers.
"Oxbow was started in 1969 by a DNR gentleman that dropped off some animals that needed some help and that's the beginning of the zoo and so we are here to celebrate him and all of the animals that we now have," explains Friends of Oxbow board member Barb Jensen.
Related Content
- Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo celebrates 50th birthday
- Cleanup effort begins after Oxbow Park flooding
- Oxbow Park sees dozens of volunteers to help clean up
- Rudd celebrating 150th birthday
- Group gathers to remember Jodi Huisentruit on her 50th birthday
- Prairie Ridge treatment center celebrates 50th anniversary
- Happy Birthday Meredith Willson
- CBS News live coverage: Moon launch 50th anniversary
- The air up there: North Iowa man goes skydiving to celebrate 80th birthday
- Mobile home park celebrates National Night Out, year of transformation
Scroll for more content...