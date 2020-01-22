Owning a piece of gym history

FOREST CITY, Iowa - Since it was first laid out in 1977, the gym floor at Forest City High School has seen a lot of usage, from basketball games to prom.

But if you look closely, you can see knicks, chips, cracks, and grooves from the original bleachers form in the hardwood.

"We just had something happen recently where we had to tape part of the floor to maintain it to get us through the year."

Within the last two years, the district began discussing replacement of the gym floor, as well as the bleachers. Superintendent Darwin Lehmann says the plan is part of the district's long-term maintenance plan for their buildings.

"We've got things that we have on our radar and we start to prioritize and fit those in. Knowing the condition of the gym floor, we knew that we needed to address that."

The plan includes not only a new floor and bleachers, but also repainting and a new sound system. To help cover the cost of the $440,000 project, the district is auctioning off sections. So far, Lehmann has seen plenty of bids rolling in for the floor, which has some sentimental value.

"We have bidders from 5 different states that have already bid on different parts of the floor, along that line, because of the value that it means to them."

As for the logo in center court?

"The center circle has a lot of history in Forest City, and we feel we can cut that out and preserve it and display it in the school."

If you're interested in owning a piece of hardwood history, click here to access the auction. The auction will run until this Friday at 10 p.m.

Work is expected to begin in mid-March, with the project expected to be wrapped up by the start of the next school year.