Asian business owners home burglarized

ROCHESTER, Minn- When the owners of Saigon-Far East Oriental Market left work this weekend, they came home to a surprise they weren't hoping for. Their home was burglarized when a suspect broke in through a window and stole jewelry, camera equipment, and purses.

"You want to go home and relax and now they can't really relax when they go home," said Sothea Lam, the son of the owners. "You know their scared that somebody's gonna come and put a gun to their head or something."

Since the burglary, Lam's parents have been coming to work late, feeling stressed, and haven't been sleeping well.

"I wasn't there when they spoke with the cops but they got a list of all the missing stuff," said Lam. "I don't know how they are going to catch everyone and I don't know if they took the serial number down for all the missing camera equipment they took from my sister."

This is one of two burglaries to happen to residents in Rochester who own Asian businesses. It remains unknown if there is a connection between both of them.