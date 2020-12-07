Owners of Asians businesses targeted during Rochester home break-ins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The owners of Asian businesses were the victims of break-ins over the weekend where homes were ransacked.

Police said the first one happened Friday in the 1000 block of 1st Ave. SE. The homeowners returned to find their home with missing jewelry, camera equipment and purses.

The suspect(s) gained entry through a window.

The second occurred in the 2200 block of Crimson Ridge Dr. NW. Homeowners returned home and found missing cash, jewelry and handbags. The suspect(s) gained entry through a window in that area as well.