Owner of Waseca travel agency pleads guilty to federal fraud

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The owner of a Waseca travel agency has pleaded guilty to cheating travel agents out of more than $400,000 in commission payments.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Matthew Harold Schumacher, 45, defrauded at least 36 travel agents by misappropriating roughly $484,000 in payments from travel industry suppliers for his own use. According to court documents, Schumacher tried to retain his travel agents’ money and to lull them into a false sense of security by, among other things, providing the travel agents with partial payments and by giving them materially false and fraudulent information.

Federal investigators say Schumacher presented his host travel business as a reliable and profitable means for his fee-paying travel agents to receive higher commission rates from travel industry suppliers, such as airlines, resorts, and cruise companies, than if the individual travel agents booked their customers’ travel arrangements. But court documents state Schumacher then kept commission payments in some of the following ways:

- Depositing at least approximately $160,000 to a personal account

- Funding of at least approximately $150,000 for his own travel expenses, including travel to Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Alaska, and multiple European countries

- Withdrawing of at least approximately $33,000 in cash

- Purchasing approximately $3,117 of electronics at Best Buy, as well as making payments for personal expenses, such as retail purchases, restaurant bills, car payments, credit card bills, StubHub ticket purchases, and loan payments.

The case was the result of an investigation by the FBI.