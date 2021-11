MASON CITY, Iowa – The owner of a North Iowa gymnastics facility has been arrested for child sex crimes.

Douglas Arthur Hagenow, 53 of Mason City, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail around 2:30 pm Thursday on one count of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

Court documents state the alleged abuse happened between 2009 and 2014 and involved underage victims.

Hagenow is listed as the owner of Active Kids Gymnastics in Mason City.