Owner of Hubble House restaurant honored for service

MANTORVILLE, Minn. - A Minnesota restaurant owner is being recognized for decades of service to the town of Mantorville.

Don Pappas was presented with an official resolution by Minnesota Sen. David Senjem.

The resolution honors Pappas' decades of work with the Hubble House.

The Pappas family has owned Hubble House since 1946 and Don says he hopes the restaurant will continue to boost the area's economy.

He explained, "I think it's really good to have a destination place where people come because then they go to other stores, they shop, they spend money other places. It keeps us on the map and helps keep the town going."

The Hubble House is among the oldest functional restaurants in Minnesota and is on the National Register of Historic Places.