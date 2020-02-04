Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Owner of Hubble House restaurant honored for service

A Minnesota restaurant owner is being recognized for decades of service to the town of Mantorville.

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 4:05 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

MANTORVILLE, Minn. - A Minnesota restaurant owner is being recognized for decades of service to the town of Mantorville.

Don Pappas was presented with an official resolution by Minnesota Sen. David Senjem.

The resolution honors Pappas' decades of work with the Hubble House.

The Pappas family has owned Hubble House since 1946 and Don says he hopes the restaurant will continue to boost the area's economy.

He explained, "I think it's really good to have a destination place where people come because then they go to other stores, they shop, they spend money other places. It keeps us on the map and helps keep the town going."

The Hubble House is among the oldest functional restaurants in Minnesota and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 7°
A cooler and drier week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

Stormteam 3: Big snow totals to the southwest; quiet weather for us

Image

Donald Trump wins republican caucus

Image

Golf course employee accused of swindling money

Image

Ice carving for SocialICE

Image

Iowa Caucus: Waiting for a winner

Image

Rally of the restaurants

Image

Impacts of redistricting

Image

A grueling road to the Iowa Caucuses

Image

High caucus turnout

Community Events