Own your own library for $150,000

ZUMBROTA, Minn. - If your home is stuffed with books and you don't have the shelf space for all your volumes you now have the chance to buy a library!

The smallest Carnegie Library in Minnesota is now on the market in Zumbota.

Bucky Beeman with Realty Growth Incorporated said, "For 87 years it served, according to what I could find, as the public library for Zumbrota Minnesota."

It's been a landmark in the communty since the early 1900's as it has long been a gathering place for intellectuals and patrons of the arts.

Beeman said, "It's really served as a place for people to come and enjoy the arts not only in Zumbrota but in Southeast Minnesota."

Currently the building houses Crossings at Carnegie in its lower level. The space is used as a gallery and pottery studio offering classes and local artwork.

"There is still art in the building from several different artists including the property owner and that's in the lower level so if anyone is interested they can see the retail shop or take a workshop on how to do pottery," added Beeman.

The property is for sale with a price tage of $150,000 or you can lease the property for $1,200 if your not ready to committ.

"It's very exciting that someone can call this home and be able to see what the next chapter is not only for this building but for the community," said Beeman.

Realty Growth Incorporated also says the current owner would prefer to lease the upstairs space to a like-minded artist but is open to selling the property if the interest is there.