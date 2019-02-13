Owatonna students charged for high school disturbance that may have stemmed from racism

OWATONNA, Minn. – Two students are facing charges after the lockdown at Owatonna High School on Monday.

The Owatonna Police Department says one student is charged with felony 4th degree assault of a peace officer, 5th degree assault, and obstructing the legal process. The other is charged with gross misdemeanor 4th degree assault of a peace officer and obstructing the legal process. The names of the students are not being released.

Police say this investigation is continuing. They also say people should realize that videos posted to social media of the disturbance at the high school which led to the lockdown “are a very small snapshot of the events that took place and do not capture a complete picture of the events that occurred.”