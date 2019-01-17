Owatonna man pleads not guilty to Mower County robbery and assault

AUSTIN, Minn. – An Owatonna man is pleading not guilty to robbery and assault in Mower County.

Tyjuan Lavelle Williams, 31, was arrested in December 2018 and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of 2nd degree assault, and domestic assault. Law enforcement says Williams went to his girlfriend’s apartment on October 25, 2018, and attacked her roommate. The victim says Williams punched her in the face several times and held a knife to her left side.

Authorities say that after the assault, Williams stole the roommate’s cell phone and the cell phone of a male visitor to the apartment, then threw his girlfriend’s cell phone against the wall.

Williams’ trial is now set for February 25. He remains in the Mower County Jail on $125,000 bond.