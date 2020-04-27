Owatonna man loses insanity appeal over machete attacks

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An Owatonna man convicted of attempted murder has his insanity plea rejected by the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

Jeremiah Joel Bauer, 33, was arrested after a Christmas Eve 2017 attack on a woman and a police officer. Authorities say Bauer beat and choked a woman, tried to throw her down a flight of stairs, then stabbed her with a machete. When police arrived, they say Bauer thrust the machete at the head and neck of an officer.

In February 2019, Bauer was found guilty of 2nd degree attempted murder, kidnapping, 1st degree assault, attempted 1st degree assault, and 2nd degree assault. He was sentenced to a combined 25 years and three months in prison.

Bauer appealed, arguing the district court judge was wrong to disregard the testimony of Bauer’s expert witness who said Bauer was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and could have experienced a dissociative event during the attack where he could not understand what he was doing.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals, however, has ruled the judge was correct to place greater trust in the testimony of a prosecution witness who said Bauer was sane at the time of the attack.