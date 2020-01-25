Clear

Owatonna Police investigating Walmart stabbing

One man was sent to the hospital, the suspect is in custody.

Posted: Jan 25, 2020 4:04 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

OWATONNA, Minn. - Police are investigating a stabbing at Walmart that sent one man to the hospital.

Just before 10 o'clock Saturday morning, officers responded to Walmart, located at 1130 Frontage Road West, for a report of a stabbing.

Police identified the victim as a 37-year-old man from Owatonna. He was taken to a nearby hospital by Mayo Ambulance, then transferred to another medical facility for treatment.

Authorities say the extent of his injury is unknown, but they expect him to survive.

Police say the suspect in the incident is a 20-year-old man from Owatonna. He was taken into custody.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

