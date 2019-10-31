Owatonna ALC receives new washer and dryer

OWATONNA, Minn.- Having clean clothes to wear to school seems like a given to most people, but unfortunately, that wasn't the case for some students at the Owatonna Alternative Learning Center…. until now.

The school just received a new washer and dryer through the ISD761 foundation grant. The principal noticed some of the students weren't showing up to school simply because they didn't have clean clothes. Principal Jim Kiefer said the attendance has gone up, "I have noticed the attendance for some students has gone up and they just carry themselves differently, but we don't draw attention to it."

The laundry soap isn't regular, store bought detergent, one of the science teachers actually makes the soap and the students help her make it. Special education teacher, Dena Lobb, said receiving this washer and dryer goes beyond just have clean clothes, "our goal is to help them when they leave here. They can be efficient, they have the social skills, the life skills to live on their own."

Principal Kiefer said this means everything to him, "my motto as a principal is it's really just a matter of what does this student in front of me need and what do they want."